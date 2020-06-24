Embassy demolition: Why Nigeria won’t fight Ghana ― Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Nigerian Presidency on Wednesday said it will not retaliate or do something similar to what some Ghanaians did to a part of her embassy in Ghana.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated this in an interview in Abuja

The Nigerian Presidential spokesman said the decision by the Nigerian government not to retaliate was as a result of the apology tendered by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo over the incident.

According to him, “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.

He said instead of fighting with Ghana, the government had chosen to use in resolving the matter.

He said, “Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

