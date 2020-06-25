Electricity consumers pay N126.14bn tariff in three months – Report

Kindly Share This Story:

…foreign customers paid N56.94bn in 2019

By Udeme Akpan

Despite unstable and inadequate supply, consumers of electricity in Nigeria paid N126.14 billion as tariff to 11 Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

The commission, which did not disclose the amount, stated that this indicates 69.44 percent collection efficiency when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Specifically, in the report, obtained by Vanguard, NERC stated: “The financial viability and commercial performance of the industry continued to be a major challenge albeit the slight improvement in the fourth quarter of 2019. During the quarter under review, the total billing to and collection from electricity consumers by the 11 DisCos stood at N184.10billion and N126.14billion respectively.

“These denote 82.59% and 69.44 percent billing and collection efficiency respectively, indicating 1.00% and 0.45 percent points increases respectively when compared with the third quarter of 2019. The level of collection efficiency during the quarter under review indicates that as much as N3.06 out of every N10 worth of energy sold during the fourth quarter of 2019 remained uncollected from consumers as and when due.

Remittance

The commission, which blamed the DISCOs for slow remittance to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, NBET, stated: “During the fourth quarter of 2019, a total invoice of N193.66 billion was issued to 11 DISCOs for energy received from NBET and for service charge by MO, but only N74.20 billion of the total invoice was settled, representing 38.32 percent remittance performance.

This represents a 0.44 percentage point increase from the final settlement rate recorded for the third quarter of 2019 following the commencement of enforcement action by the commission.

“Individual DISCOs’ remittance performances to NBET and total market (combined Market operator & NBET) settlements during the fourth quarter of 2019. Although the DISCOs fully met the expected minimum remittance thresholds (MRTs) to MO, the average aggregate remittance performance to NBET was 27.96 percent, with performance levels ranging from 6.05 percent (Jos) to 43.38 percent (Eko).

This is lower than the minimum remittance threshold (MRT), prescribed in the Orders on minimum remittance issued to all DisCos in July 2019 with only Jos DISCOs meeting the remittance obligation during the quarter under review.

Challenge

“The financial viability of Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, is still a major challenge in threatening its sustainability. As highlighted in the preceding quarterly reports, the liquidity challenge is partly due to the non-implementation of cost-reflective tariffs, high technical and commercial losses exacerbated by energy theft, and consumers’ apathy to payments under the widely prevailing practice of estimated billing.

“The severity of the liquidity challenge in NESI was reflected in the settlement rates of the energy invoices issued by NBET to each of the DisCos as highlighted above, as well as the non-payment by the special and international customers. During the quarter under review, whereas Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and environ (designated as special customers) made no payment to the market.”

Foreign customers

“The international customers (i.e., Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC and Communaute Electrique du Benin–CEB) paid a total sum of N10.26billion (US$33.64million) and N2.98billion (US$9.78million) to NBET and MO respectively.

“This was in addition to the N33.85 billion ($110.97 million) and N9.84 billion ($32.27 million) previously made by the international customers to NBET and MO between January and September 2019.

Thus, the total payment made by international customers to NBET and MO for 2019 invoices and settlement of their outstanding balances from the previous years were respectively N44.11billion (US$144.61million) and N12.83billion (US$42.06million).

Diplomatic engagement

“Nonetheless, the Federal government of Nigeria has continued to engage the governments of neighboring countries benefitting from the export supply for timely payments of the electricity purchased from Nigeria.

It is noteworthy that tariff shortfall (represented by the difference between actual end-user tariffs and rates approved by NERC) has partly contributed to liquidity challenges being experienced in the industry.”

Improvement

The commission, which stressed the need for the DISCOs to improve their remittance capacity, stated: “The DISCOs need to improve on their performance. Whereas DisCos were expected to make a market remittance of 43.62 percent during 2019/Q4, only a 38.32% settlement rate was achieved within the timeframe provided for market settlement in the Market Rules.

“Therefore, DISCOs’ remittance level, regardless of the prevailing tariff shortfall, was still below the expected MRT. Thus, to ensure business continuity and improve sector liquidity, DISCOs must continue to improve on effort towards reducing their ATC&C losses to levels commensurate with their contracted obligations in the performance agreements.

“In pursuit of addressing the low remittance to the market and the viability of the DISCOs as a going concern, the Commission has since commenced the review of DISCOs’ compliance to meeting the MRT for enforcement actions.

The Commission is also reviewing the 2020-2025 performance improvement plans filed by the DisCos and related strategy towards addressing the operational challenges of DISCOs.

Metering

“The commission approved and issued permits to the preferred Meter Asset Providers procured by each of the DISCOs. In pursuit of ensuring prudence in the industry, the Commission further approved the regulated prices of meters for the MAPs on August 20, 2019, following the completion of the competitive procurement process by DisCos.

The Commission has further continued to strictly monitor the deployments of meters in compliance with the provisions of the MAP Regulations.”



