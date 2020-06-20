Ekiti APC attacks Fayose, says only seeking relevance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has fired back at the former Governor of the state Ayodele Fayose over his various derogatory statements against the party describing him as a type of politician that will do or say anything just to attract attention.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of Ekiti APC, Elder Sam Oluwalana, “Fayose is such a politician without integrity who will shout Hosanna! today and crucify him! tomorrow in as much as their daily bread is guaranteed”.

Elder Oluwalana claimed that Fayose has no moral standing to criticize the government of APC or the country’s democracy because, during the four years of Fayose in the state, he crippled the other arms of government from performing their functions.

“Can democracy be said to be thriving under this one-man show? Fayose has no moral right to criticize democratic practice in this country as he who demands equity must come with a clean hand.

“It is on record that the mace of the assembly, which is the authority of the legislature was kept at the government house, while the lawmakers would have to seek permission from Fayose before convening any sitting.

“And he is now shouting that there is no democracy in APC.

“It was during his regime that the minority members of the assembly impeached a Speaker while vocal members were railroaded into indefinite suspension until they succumbed to his whims.

“The people of the state will not quickly forget how Fayose administration equally crippled the functions of the judiciary, while his attorney general was always privy to any judgement to be delivered by Judges, he even led some of his thugs to storm a court in session and physically beat up a presiding Judge.

“The spate of killings in the state became aggravated with people unable to sleep with two eyes closed.

“He has succeeded in disintegrating his party, PDP, leading to the national excos imposing foreigners to administer the party as caretakers.

APC also advised Fayose to leave the party alone and stop his divisive tendencies.”

Oluwalana stated further that Fayose’s undemocratic moves were the major problems of his party, PDP as he has continued to single-handedly impose leaders on members.

He advised him to stop his dubious escapades of wining and dining with leaders of the APC across, the country while also turning back to make unfounded allegations against the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

