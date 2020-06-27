Eguavoen seals new deal with Betting Company

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles captain and ex-coach Augustine Eguavoen has officially been unveiled as the brand ambassador for new Betting Company, Betpay.

In an official statement issued by Betpay, the company said the choice of Eguavoen was predicated on the impeccable track records and proven abilities of the former Nigeria defender fondly called Cerezo in his playing days.

Osamede Umweni, CEO Betpay said it was necessary to find a face and personality that would project the company in the right light and also resonate easily with the millions of potential customers out there.

“We are very delighted with this exciting partnership with Augustine Eguavoen who we all know is one of the best defenders ever to come out from this part of the world,” the Betpay CEO stated.

Eguavoen was a member of the Nigeria squad that qualified the country for the first-ever World Cup in 1994, and won the African Nations Cup in the same year.

He began his coaching career in Malta with Sliema Wanderers and was given the job for the 2000–01 season.

Since then, he has gone on to handle various club sides both locally and internationally as well as virtually all of Nigeria’s national teams; including the Super Eagles.

Already, Eguavoen has expressed delight with his selection while also giving his words to help with projecting Betpay in the best possible light.

He said: Am highly excited to be associated with Betpay. Football has impacted positively on my image. I can only look back at what football has done for me. For now, it’s time to give back by way of economic empowerment. Betpay is the ideal platform to reward the teeming followers of the Game and the Betting Avenue.

Apart from opening another channel for potential customers to win big and live their dreams, Betpay is set to create thousands of jobs with its new model.

Mr Umweni revealed both time and huge resources were deplored to develop the Betpay.ng world-class platform as well as the right team behind it.

He said: “We have built a state-of-the-art platform, using modern technology which none of our competitors possess. Our mission is to be the best-loved betting company in Nigeria through innovations, trust and transparency”

Vanguard Nigeria News

