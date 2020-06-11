EFCC Kaduna Zone recovers N718m, S206, 000 from public

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gets 871 Petitions

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna, Mailafia Yakubu has disclosed the recovery of seven hundred and eighteen million naira(N718) and S206, 000 from the public.

He said on Thursday at a press briefing, that the money were recovered from June 12, 2019 to June, 2020.

While reviewing activities of the Kaduna Zonal Office ove the year,he said if not for the COVID-19 pandemic ,they would’ve done more.

According to him, N718 m and S206,000, ten exotic residential buildings, comprising of duplexes, bungalows, one Shopping complex and one functional pure water factory were recovered within the period.

Also, one filling station, one farm house, as well as twelve cars of different models running Into billions of naira have been also recovered on behalf of the public and private individuals.

“For the sake of clarity be informed that a final forfeiture have been granted on two out of the ten residential properties while the remaining eight properties have been granted an interim forfeiture pending the final judgement by the Court”

He said a total of 871 petitions were received by the office, while 159 cases were still with the legal and prosecution Directorate for legal advice.

‘A total of 126 petitions were rejected and transferred to various collaborating agencies as they do not fall under the purview of the EFCC mandate, while a total of 30 convictions have been made.

Yakubu said fighting corruption was not a joke as it entailed world class professionalism , rigorous hard-working, integrity and God intervention to success.

