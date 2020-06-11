Breaking News
Translate

EFCC Kaduna Zone recovers N718m, S206, 000 from public

On 5:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
EFCC Kaduna Zone recovers N718m, S206, 000 from public
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

…Gets 871 Petitions

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna, Mailafia  Yakubu has disclosed the  recovery of seven hundred and eighteen million naira(N718)  and S206, 000 from the public.

He said on Thursday at a press briefing, that the money were recovered from June 12, 2019 to June, 2020.

While reviewing activities of the Kaduna Zonal Office ove  the year,he said if not for the COVID-19 pandemic ,they would’ve done more.

According to him, N718 m and S206,000, ten exotic residential buildings, comprising of duplexes, bungalows, one Shopping complex and one functional pure water factory were recovered within the period.

Also, one filling station, one farm house, as well as twelve cars of different models running Into billions of naira have been also recovered on behalf of the public and private individuals.

READ ALSO: Don’t abandon private sector educators

“For the sake of clarity be informed that a final forfeiture have been granted on two out of the ten residential properties while the remaining eight properties have been granted an interim forfeiture pending the final judgement by the Court”

He said a total of 871 petitions were received by the  office, while  159 cases were  still with the legal and prosecution Directorate for legal advice.

‘A total of 126 petitions were rejected and transferred to various collaborating agencies as they do not fall under the purview of the EFCC mandate, while a total of 30  convictions have been made.

Yakubu said fighting corruption was not a joke as it entailed world class professionalism , rigorous hard-working, integrity and God intervention to success.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!