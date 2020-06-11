Breaking News
EFCC Kaduna Zone recovers N718m, $206,000 from public

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

The Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna, Mailafia Yakubu on Thursday disclosed the recovery of seven hundred and eighteen million naira (N718 million)  and $206,000 from the public.

Yakubu who stated this at a press briefing attended by Vanguard said that the money was recovered from June 12, 2019, to June 2020.

While reviewing activities of the Kaduna Zonal Office over the year, he said if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, they would’ve done more.

According to him, N718 million and $206,000, ten exotic residential buildings, comprising of duplexes, bungalows, one Shopping complex, and one functional pure water factory were recovered within the period.

Also, one filling station, one farmhouse, as well as twelve cars of different models running into billions of naira have been also recovered on behalf of the public and private individuals.

“For the sake of clarity, be informed that a final forfeiture have been granted on two out of the ten residential properties while the remaining eight properties have been granted an interim forfeiture pending the final judgement by the Court”

He said a total of 871 petitions were received by the office, while  159 cases were still with the legal and prosecution directorate for legal advice.

“A total of 126 petitions were rejected and transferred to various collaborating agencies as they do not fall under the purview of the EFCC mandate, while a total of 30  convictions have been made.”

Yakubu said fighting corruption was not a joke as it entailed world-class professionalism, rigorous hard-working, integrity, and God intervention to success.

