EFCC investigating top govt officials on COVID-19 funds disbursement ― Magu

By Soni Daniel

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday during a press briefing said the anti-graft agency at the appropriate time, shall make public its position on the management of the COVID-19 funds.

Magu who expressed delight over the political support he has enjoyed from Nigerians and the Presidency, which he said had given him a free hand to discharge his job, said that operatives of the commission were trailing top government officials on the lodgement and disbursement of huge cash meant for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our position on the management of the COVID-19 funds and explain to Nigerians who got what, disbursed what and to who and for what purpose in order to make Nigerians know how their money was used,” the anti-graft agency boss said.

He explained that the commission had already written to all the banks where the funds are lodged and given them appropriate directives on what they need to do and report to the commission on a specified basis.

Magu also mentioned the success story of the commission in the last five years, indicating that it recovered several assets believed to have been acquired with public funds by powerful and influential but corrupt Nigerians with public funds.

The chairman disclosed that within the same period the anti-graft agency secured no fewer than 2,240 convictions and recovered at least N980 billion for the Federal and state governments.

Additionally, Magu said that the commission had within the same period seized many properties suspected to have been acquired with stolen public funds such as estates, ships, petrol stations, schools, hotels, shopping malls, and jewelleries and will soon expose the suspects behind the looting by charging them to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

