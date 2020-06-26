EFCC: Group condemns alleged property seizure, marginalization of Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Friday condemned the alleged distraining of properties in Abia state by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The group noted that the seizure and sealing of buildings are tantamount to regional victimization.

Disclosing this in a statement, President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, and Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary General said: “It is only a prerogative of a court of competent jurisdiction has the power by law to seal a property or keep the public off buildings and properties.

“It is very shocking and sad that of the six geopolitical zones in the country, only South-East political leaders are being targeted for prosecution. Political leaders who served at the same time with their South-East counterparts are moving about freely without any harassment, arrest or sealing of properties in their states and regions.

“It smacks of political blackmail that South-East leaders alone are paraded or tagged by the current administration as corrupt in recent time.

“Recently, the federal government took a foreign loan of $22.7 billion for infrastructural development as we were told. Out of such whooping sum of money, no project or Kobo was budgeted for South-East even when some states in the zone are oil producing states that produce part of the revenue through which the government will service and even amortize the said loan. Without mincing words, it appears that only intimidation, pain and harassment are directed to the South-East zone while democracy dividends are directed to other zones.

“The marginalization and intimidation of the zone is totally unacceptable to us to COSEYL. EFCC has directed their searchlight in Abia State again by distraining and seal off properties in the capital city of Abia in other to spite the region. Have Ndigbo been marked and earmarked, selectively, for such attacks because of 2023?

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji did excellently well when the held sway as governors. Abians appreciated their selfless service to them which the reciprocated by voting them each for second tenure. Those of us who were in Abia saw what they did with the lean resources at their disposal during their tenures.

“It is now a political norm in Nigeria to humiliate and harass any former governor from the South-East no matter his level of performance and good works. Barr. Sam Mbakwe, former governor of old Imo state, and Chief Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra state, were arrested and incarcerated after a wonderful and impressive service to their people simply because, they were Igbos.

“Former Vice President of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ekwueme who had nothing to do with award of contracts was equally arrested and detained while the president Shehu Shagari who held the axe of that very government was only placed under “house arrest”.

“After 36 years, history is again trying to repeat itself where the same South-East leaders are being used again for target practice after an impressive and selfless service to their people. We will not allow an ugly past to repeat itself again.

“Abians are happy with their former governors and we demand that they should be allowed to make more positive contributions towards the growth and development of the state and South-East in particular and the nation in general. We know those who borrowed and hired vehicles to campaign for governorship in other zones but after their tenure as governor, they started carrying money in bullion Vans and nobody have invited them for questioning let alone prosecuting them.

“The South-East is under serious political siege since the zone declared its intention and desire to contest for the highest office in the country. The EFCC’s so-called investigation on the families of Senator Theodore Orji, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and others is just a ploy to blacklist our political leaders and portray Ndigbo as very corrupt people who are not capable and morally upright to present a credible presidential material for the office of the president come 2023.

We call on our people to not be deceived over the wide publication giving credence to the distraining and sealing of purported or perceived Senator T. A. Orji family’s properties or establishment were it is believed he has interest. This fight is not about the family of the former governor but a ploy to tarnish the image and reputation of the entire region. We have been humiliated and persecuted enough, for long. Time is now to stand and resist these politically motivated attacks as collectively, we say “enough is enough”.

We demand that EFCC should allow our leaders to concentrate on their duties at the National Assembly or at any other pace.”

Vanguard

