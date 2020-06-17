EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding American, 4,380 USD, N512, 0000

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arraigned one Timileyin Awojobi before a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state for posing as a woman to defraud white females.

According to EFCC prosecutor, Abdurasheed Sulaiman, Timileyin presented himself as a white American woman from New York on a medical mission to Nigeria.

He informed the court that the defendant duped his victim the sum 4,380USD and N512,000 as part payment of his flight back to the USA.

He said the crime was contrary to section 1(1)(a) and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the 15 counts of fraud preferred against him, however, he later informed the court of his decision to opt for a plea bargain.

In his ruling, Justice Peter Lifu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20million with two sureties who must be blood relation or civil servants not below grade level 14 in the state or federal government service.

He then adjourned the matter till June 30, 2020, for the adoption of a plea bargain agreement or hearing.

