EFCC arraigns man for alleged N2million fraud

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office, Tuesday arraigned one Damian Terhemba before a Makurdi High Court on a one-count charge of dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1.9million.

At the hearing, the Prosecuting Counsel Mr. Chia Yakua told the court that the said sum which was meant for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model was allegedly diverted fraudulently by the defendant.

The charge read before the defendant stated that “you, Damian Terhemba between 2017 and 2018 in Makurdi within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being entrusted with the sum of N1, 906, 000 by one Iortule Aondowase for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car, 2005 model, but dishonestly misappropriate the said sum and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 312 of the Penal code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under section 313 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Prosecuting Counsel requested a date for the commencement of trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Im Mari applied for his bail and urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

The ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Micheal Ikpambese granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the suit to July 15, 2020, for the commencement of trial.

