Edo Poll: Ward chairman debunks speculation of Ize-Iyamu’s incomplete registration

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugboko Niro Ward 5, Edo State, where the party’s governorship candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was registered, Mr. Mathew Ogbebor, has debunked the speculations that the party’s governorship candidate failed to complete his registration at the ward level,Noting that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s membership card was signed and issued in accordance with the party’s constitution last year.

Ogbebor made this clarification in an Interview newsmen yesterday in Benin when members of the executives of Ugboko Niro Ward 5, paid a solidarity visit to Pastor Ize-Iyamu after his victory in the party primaries on Monday.

The ward chairman praised Ize-Iyamu as a worthy and notable member of the party whose emergence as the candidate has united the party and provided assurances of victory at the polls.

In his reaction, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu praised the Executives of the ward for insisting on the truth despite pressure and intimidation from some persons seeking to cause confusion in the party.

He gave assurances of a resounding victory at the polls in September and urged them to continue in their mobilization efforts in rural communities to promote greater understanding of his SIMPLE agenda aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the state.

