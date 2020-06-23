Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu promises inclusive governance, infrastructure, human capital development

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Edo Central reiterates support for his governorship bid

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has assured party members and residents of the state of all-inclusive governance that would prioritize infrastructure and human capital development across all senatorial districts of the state if he is elected at the polls in September.

He made this promise while receiving leaders of Edo Central Senatorial District who paid him a congratulatory visit at his Campaign Office over his resounding victory in the party primaries on Monday.

The leaders included the former Chairman of the Party in the State, Prince Tony Omoaghe, former Organizing Secretary of Edo APC and Education Commissioner in the State, Chief Frank Okafi Erewele, and Former Speakers of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Thomas Okosun, Chief David Iyoha, Rt Hon Bright Omokhodion, Rt Hon Festus Ebea, and former Chairman Esan North East, Mr. Sam Oboh.

While acknowledging their visit as the first from any district since his emergence as the candidate of the APC, he praised Edo Central Senatorial district for its outstanding numerical performance in the overall results of the primaries as indicative of fulfillment of the district’s promise to back his governorship bid.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu thanked Chief Francis Inegbeneki, the spokesman of the APC Edo Central Senatorial District, for his great efforts in mobilizing and providing assurances to constituents in the five LGAs that make up the Senatorial district to support his ambition, and repeated his vow to run inclusive governance that would spread development across the state, not just Edo South.

He concluded by urging the leaders to double their efforts for the campaign exercise that has already kicked off to guarantee victory at the polls in September.

On their part, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, says it was necessary to congratulate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a follow-up action after the successful mobilization efforts of supporters in the 51 wards of the district contributed to his victory in the primaries.

He said the leaders are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he will be the next Governor of the State and appealed to him not to neglect Edo Central Senatorial district as, according to him, they have suffered too much neglect in the hands of past administrations.

Other leaders present at the event were Mr. Isememen Iriogbe, James Izilen, Alhaji Ebaredelu Bako, Hon. Aghedo Lawrence, and Hon. Chris Ebare.

