Edo LG chairmen, stakeholders set to make Obaseki governorship candidate of APC

Canvassing support for the second term ambition of Governor Obaseki, local government chairmen in Edo State said he has provided a clear focus on where the state should be and how the state can get there.

Specifically, they praised Obaseki for growing the state’s economy, attracting investments and touching the lives of the people of the state.

At a press conference in Fugar, Wednesday, Chairman, Etsako Central Local Government Area, Mr John Akhigbe, said local government chairmen and other stakeholders in Edo APC are set to make Obaseki governorship candidate of the APC.

He cited competence, achievements and humility as their principal reasons for endorsing the governor for a second term in office just as he dismissed the purported endorsement of Pastor Ize-Iyamu. Akhigbe said, those behind the endorsement of Ize-Iyamu are not members of the APC.

“They claimed to be members of APC because they defected from PDP to APC in Ize-Iyamu’s house. They are also calling themselves ward chairmen and chieftains of the ruling party. Ize-Iyamu is not a member of the All Progressives Congress. Some people went to Ize-Iyamu’s house to defect to APC.”

Endorsing direct primary, they said: “Why is Oshiomhole afraid of indirect primary? If those endorsing Ize-Iyamu are executive members of the APC, let us test our strength in the open field through indirect primary. In Nigeria and other parts of the world, elections are conducted and won at the field.”

However, former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Thomas Okosun, said the endorsement of the chairmen is immaterial because ”endorsement is not victory. Anybody is free to endorse anyone. Are they members of the APC?”

