Edo guber: Oshiomhole is on his way to retirement — Group declares

A group of professionals from Edo State known as Edo Good Governance Group (E3G) have thrown their weight behind the governor of the State Godwin Obaseki in his ongoing effort to return for a second term.

After a meeting on the 3rd of June, the group called on all Edo people to rally round to ensure that the former Governor Adams Oshiomhole does not impose his cronies on the state through the ambush.

In a statement signed by the Convener Engr Efosa Abieyuwa, the group described the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman as a hypocrite who is bent on causing confusion in the state for his own selfish interest.

Part of the statement read: ”We have carefully observed the political events in the state in the past six months.

“So far Edo State has witnessed verifiable improvements across all sectors due to the interventions of the governor.

“We thank Mr. Oshiomhole for giving him to us however we will resist any move he is making to remove him. Edo state is not a personal property of Oshiomhole.

”We thought that he was a people-oriented activist but now we know that he is a power-hungry godfather. We wish to warn him to stay put in Abuja and not step into Edo State in his own interest.

“From next week, the EGG will go to all local government to inaugurate a mandate protection group to ensure that no one messes around with our votes.”

On the alleged moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disqualify Governor Obaseki, the group insisted that the only condition for election to hold in Edo State is if Obaseki is on the ballot.

The group further asked President Buhari to please call Mr Oshomhole to order because according to them, the tactics of exclusion and manipulation that he is said to be employing may lead to avoidable crisis and bloodletting during the election.

Edo Good Governance Group is said to be financed by a group of public-spirited sons and daughters in Edo State at home and in the diaspora.

