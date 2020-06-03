Breaking News
Edo Group mourns reggae icon, Majek Fashek

12:37 pm
Obaseki mourns iconic, Edo-born musician, Majek Fashek

The HeartBeat Professionals Association, a social-political group has joined the rest of the world to mourn the death of Edo-born reggae music icon Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek, describing him as a true legend.

Engr. Osagie M. Otokhagua, the Secretary-General of the group in a condolence message made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos said “Majek Fashek’s death is a big loss to Edo State and Nigeria.

“Majek Fashek was one of Edo State’s finest, he would be missed for his inspirational music lyrics by all.

“It is with a deep sense of loss and feeling we mourn our very own Edo son and reggae icon Majek Fashek.

“Majek Fashek inspired his generation and a lot of us even to the new generation, through his positive  music Lyrics”.

Otokhagua described the sensational singer of the 1980s, fondly called the ‘Rainmaker’ as a rare gift to mankind, noting that the music industry has lost a rare breed.

He extended the group’s condolences to the immediate family, friends, and fans of the late Reggae star, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

