Edo govt warns of stiff penalties for violators of COVID-19 gazette on political gathering

The Edo State Government has said it will not relent in bringing to justice any individual or group of persons, who violates the regulations contained in the gazette on political gatherings aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state government would continue to prioritise the health and safety of Edo people in the face of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, “Governor Godwin Obaseki is charged with the duty of protecting the lives and property of Edo people. He would not abdicate this role because of political expediency. This is why he signed the gazette to ensure proper management of political gatherings, a move that was informed by the insights from an epidemiological study conducted by researchers at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“With the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, which indicates community transmission of the virus, it would be foolhardy for the governor to allow for gatherings that would compromise the health and safety of Edo people, in the light of projections from the epidemiological study, which predicts that COVID-19 cases in the state would peak by the third week of June 2020.”

Osagie noted that in the light of the state’s precarious situation, it would not condone the violation of the provisions of the gazette by any individual or group.

“We are warning persons intent on rubbishing the gains made in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 and compromising our healthcare system to be assured that the full weight of the law would run its cause. There is no denying that the state government is systematically managing the incidence of COVID-19.

“It would be inimical of progress to disrupt the peace in the state, cause a spike of COVID-19 cases because of the political ambitions of a few persons, thereby putting the people in harm’s way,” he added.

