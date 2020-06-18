Edo governorship: What Obaseki, PDP governors discussed at the meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The National Publicity Secretary of peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, told Vanguard that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s meeting with PDP governors focused on the governor’s defection and the conduct of the Edo PDP primaries.

The meeting, however, facilitated the postponement of the party’s governorship primary to next Tuesday.

When asked when the governor would defect, Ologbondiyan said: “That is left for him.”

On the possibility of the governor getting a waiver, the spokesperson said: “Until he joins the party, we cannot be discussing that. When he joins the party, we will take it up from there.”

The party spokesperson, however, refuted claims that the 2023 presidential elections were discussed at the meeting.

He said: “We didn’t even discuss 2023. People should stop peddling rumours.

“We didn’t discus 2023. What we discussed was the modality for the Edo primary election and we resolved to postpone the primary till Tuesday, June 23, 2020. That is all.”

Meanwhile, a source told Vanguard that at the meeting, “the governors weighed the financial capacity of PDP aspirants and felt Obaseki would be the best candidate to face the APC onslaught.

“That is why the coast is being cleared for him.

“Also, contrary to insinuations that the Deputy Governor insisted on running with Obaseki, it was actually Obaseki that insisted that Shaibu should run with him, considering the fact that the Deputy Governor hails from the same area with Oshiomhole.

“The Deputy Governor has the capacity to get votes from his area because he is a grassroots politician,” the source disclosed.

