Edo Elections: Obaseki’s certificates accessible for verification — Anti- Corruption Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

A political group, The South-South Buhari Anti-Corruption Group has frowned at the discriminatory call for the special scrutiny of the certificates presented by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for the forthcoming Edo State Governorship Elections.

The group in a statement circulated in Abuja over the weekend berated those calling for the verification of the authenticity of the certificate presented by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, asking them to verify from the school he attended if their call was based on patriotism.

Also read:

The critics were advised to stop a wild goose chase in their attempt to discredit the governor, who had his education in Nigeria and if they were so interested to get to the roots of the whole drama, they should go to the school and confirm the authenticity of his documents.

In a statement released by its President, Imafidon Peter Odion, the group challenged those criticizing Governor Obaseki, “to mandate all the governorship aspirants to get Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) clearance certificates as a yard-stick to avoid the unpleasant situation in the future.

“We noted that if the governor didn’t graduate from the University of Ibadan, he would not have been called an alumnus of the school.

“It was on that premise he was invited by the school authority for a programme not long ago.

“It is quick for people to castigate a politician on the basis of interest even when they know that the issue being discussed is not true.

“The governor, Godwin Obaseki is a Nigerian, who schooled in this country and not Chicago or Toronto and the school is right with us and any person who has any reason to doubt his certificate should just walk to the school and seek clarification.

“Castigating the governor on the pages of newspapers is not the best way to go about it.

“And if those criticizing him are sure of themselves, they should also mandate all the aspirants to get clearance from the EFCC.

“Criticising and passing judgment on the governor on the pages of newspapers is not the best path to take”, the group stated.

Governor Obaseki who’s first four-year term expires this year had obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to enable him to run for the same office under the umbrella of the same party.

He submitted the forms at the Party’s National Headquarters in Abuja last week and is warming up to participate alongside all other aspirants who would be decided by a screening committee in the party primaries elections that would choose a flag bearer for the party in the general gubernatorial elections in Edo State later this year.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: