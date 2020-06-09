Edo diaspora group endorses Ize Iyamu for Edo governorship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Eziobe Heritage Foundation of America has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu ahead of the APC primary election scheduled for the 22nd of June.

The President of the US-based pan-Igarra organization, Mr. Anthony Akpeji, in a joint statement with the Secretary, Dr. Ofuje Daniyan, praised the bravery, commitment, zeal, and public accountability of the former Secretary to the State Government of Edo State while also describing his records as a depiction of “a man who conceives a dream, stands for it, and pursue it with all the fiber and energy of his being.”

Criticizing the Obaseki-administration as incompetent and devoted to needless rancor, the group directed its members and followers to join forces and expertise to move Edo forward by backing the bid of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu.

The statement read: “We have watched in horror and disbelief, as our dearly loved state, Edo, went up in the flames of underdevelopment and underachievement occasioned by incompetent leadership, needless rancor, and preventable crisis. For a socio-cultural organization, although based in the diaspora, but has the infrastructural development of Igarra and Edo as the ultimate goal, we can expressly say we have been disappointed and heartbroken by the state of things. “

“Our dissatisfaction is not one without reason. We do not uphold the pretentious view of life and as such, we admit and understand that disagreements and squabbles are often occurrences in life, more so in politics. And it is not for experiencing such normal occurrence that we grew disillusioned with the current governor and his administration. Rather by the approach so far—one remarked for its lust after violence and all forms of precarity—that we began to entertain the idea of a need for a change in leadership in Edo State.”

“With Edo State elections coming closer, and the polity charging up in similar design, we did continue our independent investigation, researching to find resources that will inform our choice of aspirant to endorse and support. We imagined that with the changing tide and the peculiar circumstances on the ground, Edo state Governor and his government would have woken up and meet the enormous work left to be done with commensurate effort. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case and Edo continued sinking.”

“We cannot allow that to continue, this sinking and perishing of our dear state, and that is why we are glad in the qualities we found in Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor in God’s service. His records tell of a man who conceives a dream, stands for it, and pursue it with all the fiber and energy of his being.”

“The bravery seen in the life of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the commitment, zeal, passion for the wellbeing of the immediate community, and public accountability he has manifested in services over the years, are core to the values that define our ambition. With this given parameter and other careful considerations, we hereby pronounce and adopt Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as our due and official candidate for the Edo State gubernatorial election.”

“We urge all of our members and followers to join forces and expertise and help move Edo forward into greatness and progress. We have reposed our full trust and support in the Benin Born Pastor, trusting that his abilities, qualities, capacity will not only pave way for him in the polls, but also pave the way for sustainable development in Edo State and Nigeria.”

Vanguard

