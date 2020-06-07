Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – AHEAD of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Edo state, Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has challenged the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other governorship aspirants to an open debate on moral uprightness and service delivery.

The deputy governor in a statement in Benin on Sunday through his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Benjamin ATI said, “I am throwing an open invitation to anyone who has the moral standing of Godwin Obaseki to come out and defend their statements in an open debate.

“The nature of a political system is a factor that usually conditions the expectation and behaviour of political actors’’.

“Adams Oshiomhole has created a political system that has made it difficult for leaders to lead effectively and for followers to follow voluntarily.

“We have given voice to the voiceless. The government has returned power to the masses. We run a transparent government where our records can be evaluated.

“It beats my imagination that the same man who betrayed an arrangement suddenly turned 360 degrees against his words and started tormenting the government”.

The deputy governor attributed the present crisis in the party to the various means and strategies used by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to direct the behaviour and actions of his political associates

He hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s harshest critics for acknowledging his impeccable honesty, competence and humble lifestyle.

The deputy governor challenged Oshiomhole and other governorship aspirants to a public debate so that the good people of Edo State can judge for themselves their track record.

“This is the time for the people to know about our performance and evaluate our government based on our achievements in office. If Adams Oshiomhole and members of his factional group have the moral turf of the government of the day in Edo State, let them come and tell the world in open debate” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: