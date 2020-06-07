Edo council boss canvasses support for Obaseki, disowns Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State, John Akhigbe, weekend, canvassed support for the second term ambition of Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not a registered member of All Progressives Congress, APC.

He, however, commended Obaseki for providing a clear focus for where Edo State should be and how the state can get there.

Specifically, he praised Obaseki for growing the state’s economy, attracting investments and touching the lives of the people of the state.

In a press conference in Fugar, Akhigbe said local government chairmen and other stakeholders in Edo APC were set to make Obaseki the governorship flag bearer of APC.

Citing competence, achievements and humility as their principal reasons for endorsing Governor Obaseki, Akhigbe dismissed the purported endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Akhigbe said those behind the endorsement of Ize-Iyamu were not members of APC.

He said: “They claimed to be members of APC because they defected from PDP to APC in Ize-Iyamu’s House.

“They are also calling themselves ward chairmen and chieftains of the ruling party. Ize-Iyamu is not a member of All Progressives Congress, APC. Some people went to Ize-Iyamu’s house to defect to APC.”

He described the endorsement of Ize-Iyamu by APC leaders in Edo State as false.

“Edo people are not with Pastor Ize-Iyamu. PDP members can’t determine a candidate for APC,” he added.

He advised the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to sheathe his sword and allow democracy to flourish in Edo State.

His words: “Why is Adams Oshiomhole afraid of indirect primary? If those endorsing Ize-Iyamu are executive members of the APC, let us test our strength in the open field through indirect primary.

“In Nigeria and other parts of the world, elections are conducted and won in the field. It’s only in Ize-Iyamu and Adams Oshiomhole’s factional group that we have seen a candidate of a political party emerging through social media.”

Akhigbe emphasised Obaseki’s antecedents, experience, contacts, international exposure and grassroots support.

