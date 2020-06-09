Kindly Share This Story:

Edo Government has called on all political parties in the state to obey and follow the laid down rules in the Gazette curtailing the spread of COVID-19 during the conduct of their primaries.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, made the call while receiving his Balyesa counterpart Sen. Lawrence Ehwujakpo, who paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday at the Government House, Benin.

Shaibu who commended the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for following the laid down rules in the gazette, urge other political parties to follow suit as it would help in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

“We got a letter from your party, the PDP, to use the stadium for its primary. Gov. Godwin Obaseki approved the request because the party obeyed the rules and regulations set by the state government.

“I use this opportunity to tell other political parties to obey the rule in the gazette in the state which is now a law.

“Just as you have obeyed, we are asking and calling on other political parties to obey. The gazette is now law; we are informing all political parties to obey and follow the law in place.

“Any political party that disobeys the law will not have its primaries in the state as the gazette must be respected.

“The life of Edo people is more important than any ambition of any politician or political party. We need to be alive to play politics, to vote and be voted for in the election,” he said.

Earlier, Ehwujakpo, who said he visited to inform his counterpart of his party ward congresses in the state, commended the progress and development achieved by the Obaseki-led administration.

“We associate ourselves with the progress and development in the state as your administration fights to ensure that the development continues”, Ehwujakpo said.

