By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has published the particulars of all its six governorship aspirants in Edo state, urging members of the party to raise any objection regarding the claims presented by the aspirants to the party.

Those whose particulars were published were the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, his main rival Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

The publication showed that Gov. Obaseki had six credits and three passes in his O’Level certificate, a document which has been at the heart of controversies regarding the governor’s eligibility to secure a university admission which required five credits.

In his 1973 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate submitted for screening, Obaseki scored as follows: English P7, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6 and Chemistry P8. There was no Mathematics or Arithmetic in the certificate.

However, the governor had proceeded to the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976-1979 before gaining admission into University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.

In an apparent move to rattle the governor and give spine to a certificate forgery suit instituted by one Edobor Williams and others against the governor, the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC had last week said it would publish the credentials and other particulars of all the six governorship aspirants in Edo to allow members of the public file claims and objections that would assist the work of its screening committee.

The party had said; “In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process.

“Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

“Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials, and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.

“Recall that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, APC had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo States.

“Accordingly, sales of nomination and expression of interest forms began at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday 20th May to Tuesday 2nd June, 2020”.

