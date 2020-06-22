Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Edo APC Primary invalid, Giadom tells INEC

On 12:34 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Giadom announces take over of APC nullifies Edo APC Screening
Victor Giadom

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Court-endorsed Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declaring that he has not authorised the conduct of any Governorship primary in Edo state.

Giadom’s letter to INEC
APC members at Ward 1 Akoko-Edo LGA, waiting to vote in Edo Governorship primary election, June 22, 2020.

More details soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!