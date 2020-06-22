BREAKING: Edo APC Primary invalid, Giadom tells INEC

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Court-endorsed Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declaring that he has not authorised the conduct of any Governorship primary in Edo state.
More details soon…
Vanguard News Nigeria.
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.