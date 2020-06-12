Edo APC primaries: Let’s close ranks, says Pastor Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the report of the Screening Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, for Edo State governorship primary election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has urged stakeholders of the party to close ranks to ensure electoral victory.

Recall that while Ize-Iyamu scaled through, the Professor Jonathan Ayuba-led Screening Committee disqualified the incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, as well as Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Presenting the report of the committee to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Friday in Abuja, Professor Ayuba cited discrepancies in the names and certificates of the governor.

In his reaction, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in a statement by his Campaign Organisation’s Director of Communication and Media, Mr. John Mayaki, said: “I wish to send my deepest gratitude to all the members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for joyful cooperation that led to a seamless but thorough screening exercise.

“The progress made today by completing this exercise reveals the true spirit and character of our party premised on a bold insistence on fairness, accountability, and transparency.

“On my own part, having passed the screening tests, I want to state my consistent readiness to take the will of the party as the ultimate, regarding its laws and principles as the supreme guide for the execution of our affairs and assignments.

“I urge all the members of our party whose indefatigable commitment, loyalty, and cooperation has led to the success we experienced in recent times, to remain focused and committed to our general ambition as a party, and in the same vein pursuant of our personal political dreams in light of our progressive philosophy.

“As we prepare for the primaries and the election itself, it is time we bind together and close ranks, remembering that the greatest goal is the progress of Edo State, the moving forward of our great homeland, and the betterment of life for all of its people.”

Vanguard

