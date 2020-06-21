Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Edo State government, on Sunday, said all the 15 parties taking part in the September 19 governorship poll have notified it of their readiness to comply with the state’s COVID-19 law on political gatherings, except All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, government restated its readiness to protect the lives of Edo people and ensure that all activities during this period are done in compliance with extant laws and regulations to safeguard people and ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

It appealed to the Presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Director of Department of State Services, and other security agencies to prevail on those behind the lawlessness to desist.

ALSO READ:

However, APC Primary Committee Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said on Sunday, that the committee will comply with the COVID-19 law and ensure that not more than 18 persons gather at a spot from the beginning of the primaries to the end.

The law says not more than 20 persons.

Meanwhile, the state government called on all political parties holding primary elections to restrict themselves to conducting their activities within the protocols and regulations provided for in the Edo State Coronavirus (COVUID-19) Quarantine Regulations and the Government’s gazette on political gatherings during this pandemic.

Edo Government said: “We note with concern that all the political parties conducting primary elections in Edo State have notified the government of their readiness to comply with the extant laws of COVID-19 regulations, except the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: