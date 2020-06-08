Edo: APC displays 6 governorship aspirants’ credentials for screening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) , has displayed the credentials of all six Edo governorship aspirants participating in the party’s primaries slated for June 22, for screening.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this on Monday shortly after pasting of aspirants’ credentials at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said that the party’s leadership pasted the candidates’ credentials to ensure transparency and that the party could learn and correct its past mistakes and experience.

“You will recall what happened in Bayelsa, we thought we did the best we should, but it turned out that we did not do enough.

“So the best thing we have to do now is to go beyond ourselves to the things that may not be known to us.

“We have put it out here for anybody who has information to help the screening committee,” the party’s spokesman said.

According to him, APC NWC is also taking official steps to verify some of these documents to be sure that it does the right thing.

“By mere putting it on the board here, making it transparent, putting it before the public, it does mean that people who know them very well: school mates, acquaintances, friends, and even enemies, could come up with whatever they have.

“We are expecting help from whatever angle it could come from.

“All we are interested in is that we ensure transparency and comply with our own constitution, the electoral act, and the Constitution of this country.

“We want to give everybody a fair chance and to be seen to have done our best,” he said.

The aspirants include incumbent Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu, Mr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Mr. Osaro Obazee, and Mr. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

