Edo: ALGON urges peaceful APC primary, insists on indirect primary

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) yesterday urged all actors involved in the coming governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure a hitch-free exercise just as it reiterated its preference for the indirect mode of primary to pick the party’s candidate.

Chairman of ALGON, Hon Jenkins Osunde said the essence of a peaceful and healthy electoral process in the nomination exercise and the eventual September state-wide gubernatorial contest is key for the people of the state.

Osunde who is also the Chairman of Oredo Local Government Council told journalists that “it is the obvious consensus of the chairmen of all the 18 Local Governments in Edo State that the current atmosphere of peace in their various constituencies be maintained throughout the 2020 electioneering season. The premier focus of the entire local government leadership in Edo State is peace and development along with the urgency of combating the deadly Coronavirus’’.

He explained that the recent closure of the Secretariat of Oredo Local Government, following reports that a staff of the council was infected with the virus is an indication of the serious commitment of the government to effectively contain the spread of the disease.

Osunde reiterated the collective resolution of Edo State ALGON rejecting the Direct Primary mode of nomination for the APC governorship candidate. The ALGON leader contended that the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC should have more seriously considered the precarious implication of huge gathering of party members in a way that could gravely spike the infection rate of the pandemic.

He concluded that the conduct of the NWC is generating unwholesome tension in the state with ‘’ deleterious consequence for the national image of the APC’’. ‘’He expressed the hope that the people of ‘’ Edo State will be allowed to freely and peacefully express they are well- established preference for progressive continuity under Governor Obaseki’’.

