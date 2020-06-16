EDO 2020: Why Obaseki wants second term ― Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – EDO State deputy governor Comrade Philip Shaibu has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki deserves a second term in office to enable him to curtail the extravagance and overindulgence in government.

Shaibu, in a statement in Benin through his Special Assistant on Media Mr. Benjamin Atu said, “The volumes of the government programmes and projects that are creating wealth and job opportunities, reviving collapsed business enterprises stimulating agriculture and local food production are reasons why Governor Godwin Obaseki is in the race in order to consolidate on these first-term achievements in office.

He said that Governor Obaseki will continue to deepen the mechanism of governance and service delivery in the State just as he said Youth employment and Women empowerment has been given attention just as rapid results have been achieved in the economic secto

He maintained that the Infrastructure development being executed by the present administration in less than four years in office, far more exceeded what was recorded in the eight years of the previous administration.

He explained further that the returned of an equitable dispensation of the State resources which has been the bedrock of the Obaseki administration negates what was the norm during the previous administration when Edo Central was fully cut off and neglected as a non-existing part of the State due to political vendetta against the elder statesman late Chief Tony Anenih.

He said, “The most vocal critics of the incumbent administration are people that were colossal failures during their era in government, who in actuality owe the people of Edo State and apology for their mismanagement of the State resources.

“Their daily criticism against the government is geared towards scoring a cheap political point in their race for political survival.”

“The background of those attacking Obaseki makes their criticism annoying since all of them have failed during their stint with managing the affairs of the State in previous years.

“Obaseki’s administration has recorded numerous developmental strides and the people has also expressed satisfaction over the developmental efforts made by the current administration.

We are happy that we have kept to our campaign promises irrespective of the ongoing sponsor drama by some political elements.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

