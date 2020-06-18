Edo 2020: We will obey Obaseki’s COVID-19 gazette in conducting primary ― APC

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Ajimobi inaugurates APC Primary Election, Appeal C’ttees

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Ahead of its June 22 Governorship Primary Election in Edo state, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, explained how it would manoeuvre its ways around the COVID-19 gazette put in place by Gov. Godwin Obaseki which prohibits gatherings of more than 20 persons.

The party has also inaugurated its Primary Election as well as Appeal Committees.

National Vice Chairman, South South, Ntufam Hillard Etagbo Eta who inaugurated the committees with a host of other members of the National Working Committee NWC said he was standing in for the acting National Chairman, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

He urged the committees to ensure a credible exercise.

While Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state chairs the Primary Election Committee, Prof. Mustapha Bello would serve as the Chairman of the Appeal Committee for the primary election.

Members of the primary election committee are Sen. Ajibola Bashiru (Secretary), Alhaji Abdullahi Abass, Hon. Ibrahim Sabo, Hon. Ocho Obioma, Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed, and Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

Other members of the Primary Election Appeal Committee are Dr. Kayode Ajulo (Secretary), Hon. Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu.

Addressing the committees, Eta recalled how the party had commenced the process of the Edo primaries with the inauguration of Screening and the Appeal Committees.

He said; “So, we are almost at the culmination of that process. It is with deep humility that I want to announce to Nigerians that those we have selected to do this onerous and herculean job for the party were carefully selected, some of the finest and best amongst us.

ALSO READ: PDP postpones Edo guber primaries over Obaseki

“Their job is very simple – to carry out the process of selecting the flag bearer of the party in Edo State and we know that after that exercise, there may be concerns, disagreements, that is why we have constituted members of the APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“Having done the most important part of this ceremony, let me at this juncture inaugurate these two Commitees with the powers that have been conferred on me by the very generous members of the National Working Committee NWC who chosed His Excellency, Sen. Ajimobi on whose behalf, I perform this function”.

Conducting Primaries

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration, Gov. Uzodinma explained how the party would conduct the June 22 primary election.

He said; “In their wisdom, I have been appointed to chair the committee to conduct the primaries. I have been given the guidelines to drive the exercise. You are aware there is also a global pandemic, Covid-19 and there are some local legislations in Edo state.

“There is a law that does not allow more than 20 people to gather at a place. That is the beauty of Direct Primary.

“When we get to Edo, we will deploy the necessary manpower to the various polling units with instructions that will not violate the local legislations that will enable our members not to gather more than 20 people at a place and by so doing, with a segmented approach, we will conduct a free and fair primary and our party will be happy with that”.

Why APC is in crisis

Uzodinma also urged party stakeholders to continue to work hard for its success, noting that APC is today dealing with several issues because of those who are envious of its electoral success.

He said; “I want to thank Almighty God even when I know that this is coming at a time that our party is greatly challenged by some handiworks of our enemies and those who think the party has grown into national envy.

“I want to assure the leadership of the party and indeed the entire membership in the country that we will go and do justice to this assignment and we will not disappoint all reasonable expectations.

“I want to remind all of us that APC is the party to beat anywhere in Nigeria. The party is growing from strength to strength on daily basis. The tendency for people to become envious and in the process want to create distraction has also become very high but we must rise to the occasion to do just all that will make our party be what the people expect.

We will resolve our crisis

“Events of the past few days have shown that some people are after us and we must buckle our seat belts. We will face the turbulence but I’m confident that our aircraft will get to the destination. We must field a candidate and our party must be ran by those elected to run the party by us. And by the Grace of God, we will win the election in Edo.

“The purpose of disagreement is to agree. As we are trying to disagree in our great party, we are disagreeing to agree. It therefore goes to show that the party is growing from strength to strength.

“All the internal disagreements, the party Constitution is fashioned in a manner that it has provided for ways and means of resolving these disagreements, and this one that has just happened a couple of days ago will not be an exception.

“I think in our usual manner, working with the party leadership, we will resolve all areas of disagreement and we will all be united together and stronger to go into the election in Edo state”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: