Edo 2020: Wait, see what ‘ll happen in my next 4-yrs, Obaseki tells Edo people

Kindly Share This Story:

As group storms INEC office to transfer their PVCs to re-elect Obaseki

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured the people of the State that massive transform will take place in his second term of four years.

Governor Obaseki has also told the electorate in the state not to be swayed by those, he noted, could not manage kiosks to lead Edo state no matter the circumstances.

This is as a group of Edo indigenes in Abuja under the umbrella of Obaseki Mandate Forum, OMF, said it has stimulated plans to mobilize indigenes of the State at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and other states of the federation to transfer their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs to ensure that the Governor is re-elected.

Speaking when he received the OMF at the Edo Liaison Office, Abuja, Tuesday,

READ ALSOGov Emmanuel applauds FG on speedy actualization of Ibom Deep Seaport

Governor Obaseki said he was overwhelmed by the show of solidarity exhibited by the people towards his candidature.

He said that he was determined to cause a significant turn-around and change the fortunes in the area of agriculture and technical know-how of the people.

Obaseki said, “the last three years have been learning, wait for what would happen in the next for years.”

The Governor further said that the young population in the state cannot be wasted as his government was determined to incentivise the people for the good of Edo state.

Speaking earlier, the Abuja-based group, Obaseki Mandate Forum had tasked the Governor, not to allow the unfolding developments in the state to distract him, as it was poised to return him for a second term of four years.

The group called on all Edo indigenes in Lagos, Delta, Ondo, Kogi, Abuja, Kaduna and other parts of the country to besiege the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and begin the process of transferring their PVCs back to the state to facilitate the re-election of the governor as the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Spokesman of the group, His eminence Leslie Ebhotemhen, said the extended families in Owan, Afuze, Agenebode, Uromi, Ubiaja, Akoko Edo, Evbuotubu, Erediauwa, Usen, Elele, Siluko, Udo and other parts of Edo State, with membership across all the local governments with branches in contiguous States, were ready to drive the process to ensure his return and that of his deputy, Philip Shaibu to Government House, Benin.

According to him, “Make your findings at INEC, we have stimulated processes of Edos applying for transfer of their PVCs to Edo State for the purpose of the September 19 election, God sparing our lives when we will return you to power.”

Addressing journalists, the Spokesman, accompanied by Chairman of the group, Chief Nathaniel Momoh, said the people whom the administration has touched their lives have already begun one of the most aggressive, massive mobilizations across the State to rally support for the continuation of Obaseki/Shaibu ticket.

He said, “Today, you are that choice by the people for Edo State. This for us is an elixir to step up. Consequently, returning you to Edo State government House is not an ambition of yours alone, but that of the people, who have taken over the project as theirs.

“You are that choice by the people for Edo State. This for us is an elixir to step up. Consequently, returning you to Edo State government House is not an ambition of yours alone, but that of the people, who have taken over the project as theirs.

“Citizens of Edo origin outside Edo State will follow this gesture of love by transferring their PVCs to Edo State to ensure they match their words with the action of returning you for a second term.

“This is our task as Edo people and no one can defeat the people who are united to pursue only one agenda … Return His Excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and Philip Shaibu as Governor and Deputy Governor of Edo State.”

Ebhotemhen said the group will work to swell the numbers in favour of Obaseki’s candidacy across the length and breadth of Edo State, adding that the people had also “seen Governments come and go under this budding democracy, but we make bold to say, your Government has marked a departure from the norm by carrying out people development-centered projects across the State.

He said, “Your developmental footprints across our State is glaring, gleaming and glistening for all to see, except, probably, those who have chosen to see wrongly.”

He said Edo electorate, were favourably disposed to another four years for Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu because of the good works the duo were doing.

“They are witnesses to your silent but a visible transformation across the length and breadth of our communities. The dividends of democracy which we have all seen, have enhanced the values of the property as well as improved living conditions for the people in the State, ” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: