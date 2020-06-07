Edo 2020: Trials of Brother Godwin

Kindly Share This Story:

The political battle in Edo State is fast approaching the climax with party primaries just a few days away. Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obaze among others will slug it out at the APC primary while Ogbeide Ihama, Gideon Ikhine and Kenneth Imansuagbon are leading the aspirants in PDP.

Intrigues and horse-trading are part of the build-up, leading to some declining or inclining. But the real theatre is in the ruling APC where an incumbent governor is facing the test of his life. The interplay between Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is a great worry to stakeholders, pitching supporters of both leaders against each other and sometimes violently.

Recall how the former governor took over the stage for Obaseki and was severally called to step aside for his candidate to speak for himself. All the razzmatazz of campaigns and eating of roast corns along the streets of Benin-City have now become swallow-joy for him and his supporters. Nobody anticipated this love lost so soon, even as pundits argue that the governor shouldn’t be the one fighting his benefactor.

Obaseki was a Special Adviser when he was picked to become the governor of Edo, above others like Odubu who was Deputy Governor. His choice was informed by his apolitical posture, believing he would not be distracted by the machinations of politics. Hence there was a Philip Shuaibu by his side as Deputy Governor to fill the missing gap. But the governor was quick to prove party members wrong with his deft political jabs, taking all by surprise.

Some of those jabs have also landed him in trouble. While battling allegations of disloyalty succinctly hung on his neck, he may be kissing his highly cherished second term bid goodbye. Obaseki’s deputy knows the implication of a failed rebellion, and possibly that is why they were so enthused to remove Oshiomhole as National Chairman of APC and take full control of the party structure ahead of primary.

Given the circumstances Obaseki found himself, if Shuaibu was the governor of Edo, would he have taken the path of peace or fight his benefactor? It is either the governor was ill advised or he simply misjudged the weight of his opponents. But truly, the buck stops on his table. Obaseki said his preference not to share public treasury with politicians was the root of the crisis between him and his opponents. He didn’t give names of those politicians making such despicable requests if any. Nigerian politicians have penchant for blackmailing their political foes with such accusations. Why did the governor refuse to inaugurate the state House of Assembly to accommodate those 14 elected legislators shut out of the chambers since May 2019?

A healthy and resilient democracy is based on inclusiveness, which political parties are in a key position to safeguard. Participation of all citizens in formal political processes is fundamental for democracy. If a segment of the population is deprived of the right to participate, the representativeness and legitimacy of the process will be entirely undermined. Obaseki does not have such powers to deny anyone from participation in APC politics either. He superficially created a distraction for himself and today the state under his administration is nose-diving for the wrong reason.

His political fight has polarized the party and the state more than he met them, such that fears are high that APC may lose the next election if he retains the party’s candidacy. In Edo Central for example, there are those programmed to believe the governor was preparing grounds for an Esan governor in 2024, a deal mischievously promised. But others are quick to point that a man who once destroyed his father’s house can as well destroy his brother’s hut. Governorship to Esanland will not be achieved by gifting but through hard work and collaboration, as it is only God that gives power. Obaseki will be taking his hocus-pocus too far if he decides to play god to Esan people at this time that his chances of return as governor slims by the day.

Riding from a high ‘non-negotiable’ second-term slogan to call for peace, it is clear that the Dennis Osadebey Government House may be trapped in confusion. Some say it is not unrelated to the emergence of Ize-Iyamu in the APC governorship race. Ize-Iyamu is a lawyer, cleric, farmer, former APC National Vice Chairman and grassroots politician, whose immense followership across Edo is cult-like. In 2016, he missed being governor because of the same Obaseki.

The tension in Government House is breeding resignations as the governor’s Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Information recently resigned their appointments. Fears are high there may be more in the next few days as some members of the governor’s team were either Ize-Iyamu’s admirers, Oshiomhole’s men or those uncomfortable with his (Obaseki) unending fight.

A former Commissioner of Education, Gideon Obakhan, recently remarked that Obaseki couldn’t have known how difficult it was to make him governor in 2016, an exercise he is now groping to repeat all by himself. If the governor knew how sturdy the terrain was, he would have furnished the Edo Specialist Hospital edifice in Benin-City built by his predecessor four years ago rather than use it for political propaganda. Edo people would have been the greater beneficiary of the hospital during this Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stella Obasanjo Hospital built by former Governor Lucky Igbinedion in Benin City came handy as treatment centre for the disease, shining out as his legacies. As the governor changes gear and calling for peace at this dying minute, his opponents are swiftly adjusting their seatbelts for a crescendo, seeing his steam fading as he loses more grounds. Those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by benevolent spirits should not forget to be humble.

Ikpasaja lives in Abuja.

Vanguard

