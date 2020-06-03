Edo 2020: Traditional medicine practitioners back Obaseki’s re-election bid

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) has endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s bid for re-election on account of the governor’s sterling performance in infrastructure, education, healthcare, among other sectors of the state.

President, NANTMP, Chief Prof. Omon Oleabhiele, who addressed journalists in Benin City, said Governor Obaseki deserves re-election following his impressive performance in the past three and half years in office.

He said Governor Obaseki’s case as governor would not be different from his predecessor’s, as the two other persons that have served as governor in the state, namely Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion and Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomohole, both completed 8-year double term.

According to him, “Governor Godwin Obaseki has performed very well over the past three and half years of his administration. He has constructed roads across the state. He built infrastructures and improved learning in primary schools by introducing the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.”

Chief Oleabhiele wondered why National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is against Governor Obaseki’s re-election, noting that Oshiomhole told Edo people that Governor Obaseki was the brain behind the successes recorded in his 8-year administration.

He added, “When Oshiomhole brought in Godwin Obaseki to run as governor, he told Edo people that his successor will surpass him developmentally and that is exactly what we are seeing today under Governor Obaseki.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole told us in the past that Ize Iyamu was a criminal who can never be trusted; what has changed? These are the questions we are asking.”

The NANTMP President said Edo people cannot afford to have another person as governor, as among other things, it will allow for power shift to Edo Central after Governor Obaseki successfully completes his 8 years in office.

The Edo State Chairman, NANTMP, Dr Joseph Ehiorobo, said the association is fully behind the governor’s bid for a second term in office.

Secretary, Traditional Healers Association, Edo State Chapter, Dr Phillip Onyi Oaikhina, sued for peace among members of the APC and urged Edo people to support Governor Obaseki’s re-election.

Vanguard

