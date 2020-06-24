Edo 2020: Stepping down for Obaseki not an option, says Imansuagbon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – TWENTY-FOUR hours to its governorship primary election, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon Wednesday said contrary to reports circulating in some sections of the media, he has not stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement he released to the media in Benin City, Imasuagbon debunked the rumour that he has accepted $2 million from the Governor to step down for him.

He said that he was in the governorship race to win and not to make up the number of aspirants for the PDP ticket adding that he is ready to challenge the process in court if it’s flawed

He noted that the rumour of him accepting $2 million from the governor is being spread from his (Obaseki’s) camp to sway the votes of delegates in his favour.

According to him, “The governor knows I am popular with the delegates and he is doing everything possible to change this.

“For the sake of emphasis, I have not and will not consider accepting any money for me to step down from the race for the PDP ticket.

“I also understand that they are trying to manipulate the delegate list to their favour. I want to warn that if they try it, we will do everything possible to resist it and we shall meet in the court of law.

He urged all delegates to come out for him in tomorrow’s primaries just as he promised to wipe away poverty from the state if elected as governor.

Vanguard Nigeria News

