Edo 2020: Pensioners, teachers, market women, others want Obaseki for another term, not looters, says group

A socio-political group, Esan Youth Coalition has endorsed the re-election bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki while condemning the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s attempt to frustrate the governor’s second term bid.

In a statement signed by Hon. Henry Okpamen, Hon. Peter Odiboh, Hon. Akpasubi Osawe, and Arch. Monday Ohue, the group said the disqualification of Governor Obaseki by the screening committee set up by Comrade Oshiomhole did not come to them as a surprise, noting that they would never allow the return of looters to manage the state’s affairs.

“Edo workers whose salaries are being paid as at when due are waiting to reward you with their votes. Thousands of pensioners who have not had any reason to gather around Ring Road for a long time now to protest non-payment of their entitlements are yearning for you,” they said.

They noted that thousands of public school teachers, market women, traders, artisans, parents and guardians of public school pupils, youths, sportsmen and women who are direct beneficiaries of the Obaseki-led administration reforms will patiently await the governor’s next line of action.

The group described the disqualification of Governor Obaseki as a time-bomb waiting to happen owing to the lingering crisis between Comrade Oshiomhole and the Governor, which defied all forms of settlement.

According to them, “What is, however, intriguing about the whole disqualification saga is not only the technical ground relied upon by the screening committee which exposes their bias and mischief but also shows the present leadership of the APC’s indisposition to the constitution and rules of the party that ought to guide her actions at all time.

Condemning the disqualification of the governor as rape on democratic process, they urged members of the APC National Executive Council (NEC) and other stakeholders of the party to intervene and reverse the injustice, noting, “If the norm is allowed to persist, where decisions are made at the discretion and convenience of a man or of a group of persons rather than the rules of the party, then more persons, no matter how highly placed are waiting to end up as victims.”

The group also urged Governor Obaseki to rise up to the occasion and not be deterred by this temporary set-back, adding, “The Governor has touched the lives of every well-meaning Edolites for which his reelection cannot be determined by the wishes and desire of one man or group of persons but by the generality of Edo people whose lives have been transformed by his visionary and pragmatic leadership style.”

“For us, the event that happened in Abuja should not be the end of the road for Mr. Governor rather it should be seen as a bend that has created another opportunity and pathway for another journey.

“We, therefore, call on the Governor to without delay speak to us and the entire Edo People on the next line of action as we demand that he move to another platform for “where you go, we will follow,” if this injustice is not addressed quickly.”

According to them, the reelection of Governor Obaseki presents the opportunity to appreciate the governor for his landmark performances, noting, “The APC cannot win the election in Edo State without Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the flagbearer.”

