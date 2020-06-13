Edo 2020: PDP denies giving Obaseki ticket, says door still open

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chairman, Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, Saturday said the doors of the party is still open to Governor Godwin Obaseki to join it after being disqualified by the Prof. Jonathan Ayuba headed screening committee of the All Progressive s Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the PDP chairman, however, disclosed that some close associates of the governor have made overtures to the leadership of the party but that Obaseki is yet to personally reach out to him or any member of his executive council.

He said: “It is true that some close aides of the governor have reached out to the PDP. The governor, however, is yet to personally reach out to us. Our doors are opened to Governor Obaseki. He is welcome, should he decide to come and join us. The doors of the PDP are wide opened.”

Aziegbemi was silent on what will be the fate of Governor Obaseki in the primary of the party which is scheduled to for June 23 in Benin but it would be recalled that the South-South zonal chairman of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi had insisted on due process should Obaseki defect to the PDP.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: