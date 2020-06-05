EDO 2020: Ogiemwonyi – The Confluence of Influences

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Governorship position is no more for ‘political compensation’ or ‘government house occupancy’; it is a honourable seat reserved for ‘Developmental Partners’ whose records, pedigree and charisma bear the required experience and exposures to advance governance beyond just the government house and derogatory political tantrums.

Ready for the skies through the year 2020 elections, Edo State is blessed with Engineer (Dr) Sir Christopher Aigbovbiosa Ogiemwonyi (FNSE, KSC, JP) who is a born-‘Influence Aggregator’ that seamlessly harnesses both people and resources for rewarding leadership and followership.

A Philanthropist, Politician, Businessman and a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who flagged-off the Benin-Abraka inter-state road (1st phase) from the Ekiosa Market Benin City, Engr. Ogiemwonyi is able to attract more developmental attentions to the state from his allies in business, oil industry, federal government corridor, private sector and the retinue of influential individuals in his kitty.

A proud recipient of the prestigious ‘Benin Traditional Bead’ from the Oba of Benin and JP title from Edo State Government, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi doubles as an ‘alumnus’ of both the Harvard Business School and prestigious University of Benin(1974). With a blissful 34year career sojourn in the oil industry, Engr. Chris retired from the NNPC as a ‘Group Executive Director’ (GED) with proven experience, exposure and personality candour that easily gets things done without blemish, corruption or nepotism!

He has been a man FOR ALL & WITH EVERYONE; hence – there has been no allegation against his person or office since his departures from both the NNPC and the federal cabinet as a Minister. Without any date with EFCC or any other fraud-related agencies, Engr. Ogiemwonyin is a sure bet whose appetite for governance ‘with developmental finesse’ would spiral the state to excellence as a transit spot into the nation’s South-South region.

An Edo native with a large heart that culminated into the ‘C. O Ogiemwonyi Foundation’, he was nicknamed “Mr. Local Contents” in the oil industry for promoting everything about ‘the people and host community’. This ‘Selfless and Problem-Solving apathy’ keeps him actively youthful for his age without any semblance of spurious audacity, political effrontery or derogatory disloyalty that turn-away helpers.

As a grassroot politician and philanthropist, he came second at the Edo 2020 APC Governorship pre-primary election without any rancor within and outside the party ranks till date. Aside from a massive Palm-Plantation in the state, Engr. Ogiemwonyi donated a church building for his village worshippers; several functional water borehole facilities; annual scholarship awards to Indigent Students; FREE Prostrate Cancer Screening exercise for women between ages 18-65years; and a ‘Skill Acquisition Centre’ for Out of School youths in his village. For these and others – the ‘Esan Youth Forum’ and other electorates’ blocks of Edo State have fully thrown their weights behind him for the Edo 2020 Guber race.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Benin City

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: