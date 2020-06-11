Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Victor Oshioke, has alleged that the certificate of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki is different from other alumni who graduated at the same time with him from the University of Ibadan.

Oshioke in a statement obtained by Vanguard said the statement from University of Ibadan did not answer the questions raised by those querying the academic credentials of Obaseki.

He said: “As far as I know, nobody has said that Godwin Obaseki is not an alumnus of UI. What I have heard echoed by a lot of people recently, is that the O/Level grades of Godwin Obaseki in the public domain does not qualify him to be admitted into the University of Ibadan for a degree course.

“Also, some commentators have argued that the documents he attached to his expression of interest form in 2016 are different from those he attached to his 2020 form.

“It has also been argued that his UI degree certificate is different from the certificates of other UI alumni who graduated at the same time as the governor.

“The fundamental issue here is not whether Godwin Obaseki attended the University of Ibadan or not, but about discrepancies in the information submitted at different times by Godwin Obaseki about his academic history and credentials.

“You can recall that the Bayelsa catastrophe that all Edo APC members are trying to avoid was essentially about discrepancies in the names ascribed to the deputy governorship candidate at different times.

“So I think it is Godwin Obaseki that has a lot of reconciliations to do about his true academic history. The clarification made by the management of the University of Ibadan does not, in my own opinion clear the various shades of doubt that has been raised recently by numerous concerned Nigerians about Godwin Obaseki’s academic credentials”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

