Edo 2020: Obaseki’s deputy, Shaibu, counters INEC on primary calendar

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Fireworks ahead of the June 22 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu carpeted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for stating in its statement that the APC has adopted the direct mode of primary to pick its candidate for the governorship election.

In a statement through his Special Assistant on Media, Ben Atu, Shaibu said the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did not consult the leadership of the state chapter of the party before communicating INEC.

He said; “The APC National Chairman is now acting like a judge presiding over his own case.

“Oshiomhole can’t be fair because he is an interested party in the Edo State Governorship election. INEC is making mistakes by allowing the National Chairman to decide without consulting with the State chapter.

“Oshiomhole can’t be talking about a direct primary when he doesn’t have the diary of register party members. Oshiomhole must have given fake voters register to INEC because those who have the authentic party registration diary at the State level were not consulted.

“Only a few members of the National Working committee that are loyal to Oshiomhole were present when the decisions of how Edo State Governorship election was taken.

“Oshiomhole has turned the table around where he alone now serves as both the State and National Chairman. He speaks for himself and also speaks for the State.”

