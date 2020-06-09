Edo 2020: Obaseki will emerge APC candidate, says Fintiri

Kindly Share This Story:

…Obaseki duly earned his certificates, says aide

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ADAMAWA state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has expressed optimism that his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki would overcome the political challenges in the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and emerge the party’s flagbearer in the September 19 governorship election in the State.

Fintiri who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Ward Congresses Committee for Edo 2020 election stated this on arrival at the Benin Airport to perform the national assignment for his party, the PDP.

He said Obaseki is a democrat and has behaved as one by creating the environment for his party, the PDP to have a successful event, by providing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the use of the party.

“Obaseki is a democrat; he has given us a venue for the event and we didn’t expect less from him. He will also lodge me in the Government House Quarters, which is normal.”

On the build-up to the activities of the APC primary election in Edo State, Fintiri said Governor Obaseki will surmount the political challenges and meet the candidate of his party at the September 19 governorship election.

Fintiri noted, “I believe Obaseki will overcome, and we will also overcome our challenges and meet at the election.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has described the hullabaloo over Governor Godwin Obaseki’s certificates as baseless, unfounded and diversionary, charging those raising eyebrows over the certificates to approach the issuing institutions to verify the authenticity of the particulars.

Osagie, in a statement, said the governor duly earned his certificates from the different educational institutions he attended and anyone raising issues about them is only being mischievous.

According to him, “The hullabaloo over the governor’s certificates is a lame and weak effort to cause crisis and stir unnecessary controversy. The governor’s displayed results are duly earned from the institutions he attended.

“If any individual or group of persons have issues with the results, they are free to approach the institutions to make enquiries as regards the authenticity of the particulars.

“They are free to go to St. Mathews Anglican Primary School; Eghosa Grammar School, the University of Ibadan (UI) and others, to verify the results.”

On issues over how the governor gained admission to the University of Ibadan with his results, Osagie said, “the criteria for admission is the sole preserve of the institution and anyone with issues over the criteria can also approach the institution for clarification. It is not the place of a political party to query an institution over the requirement for admitting its students.”

