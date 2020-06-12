EDO 2020: Obaseki will be re-elected ― Ojezua

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Factional Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, Esq., has called for calm among party members and supporters following the disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki by the Governorship Primary Screening Committee of the party, saying that the governor has performed credibly well and will be reelected for a second term.

Ojezua, who spoke to journalists in Benin City after the announcement by the committee, said the result didn’t come as a surprise as the governor had alluded to the fact that he will not get justice from the screening exercise.

He, however, appealed to the supporters of the party in the state to remain calm as the leadership of the party will meet tomorrow Friday 13th June 2020, to properly respond to the report of the committee that screened candidates for the June 22, 2020, APC Primary.

Ojezua said, “I want to appeal to leaders and members of APC in Edo State to remain calm. The validity of the Screening Committee has not been established.

“A proper response to the report is yet to come as the leadership of the party in the State will meet tomorrow and at the end of the meeting give the appropriate response”.

Reacting to the governor’s chances of reelection following his decision not to appeal the screening result, the party chairman noted, “They didn’t say he will not contest the election but that he will not contest under the platform of the APC.

“By tomorrow, we will meet and be in a position to make a proper statement on what the future holds for the party in Edo State”

Vanguard

