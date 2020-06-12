Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EDO 2020: Obaseki will be re-elected ― Ojezua

On 6:47 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
EDO 2020: Obaseki will be re-elected as Governor ― Ojezua
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Factional Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, Esq., has called for calm among party members and supporters following the disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki by the Governorship Primary Screening Committee of the party, saying that the governor has performed credibly well and will be reelected for a second term.

Ojezua, who spoke to journalists in Benin City after the announcement by the committee, said the result didn’t come as a surprise as the governor had alluded to the fact that he will not get justice from the screening exercise.

ALSO READ: Edo 2020: Oshiomhole’s lawlessness, ego will cost APC direly, Iyoha warns

He, however, appealed to the supporters of the party in the state to remain calm as the leadership of the party will meet tomorrow Friday 13th June 2020, to properly respond to the report of the committee that screened candidates for the June 22, 2020, APC Primary.

Ojezua said, “I want to appeal to leaders and members of APC in Edo State to remain calm. The validity of the Screening Committee has not been established.

ALSO READ: ‘I warned, democracy will only return to Nigeria when Buhari leaves office’ — Fayose

“A proper response to the report is yet to come as the leadership of the party in the State will meet tomorrow and at the end of the meeting give the appropriate response”.

Reacting to the governor’s chances of reelection following his decision not to appeal the screening result, the party chairman noted, “They didn’t say he will not contest the election but that he will not contest under the platform of the APC.

“By tomorrow, we will meet and be in a position to make a proper statement on what the future holds for the party in Edo State”

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!