Edo 2020: It’s time we bind together and close ranks – Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

By Gabriel Olawale

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has urged all the aggrieved party members to come together and work towards the greatness of Edo State.

Reacting to the outcome of APC screening committee that declared him eligible to participate in the primaries, Ize-Iyamu expressed his readiness to take the will of the party as the ultimate, regarding its laws and principles as the supreme guide for the execution of affairs and assignments.

I wish to send my deepest gratitude to all the members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for a joyful cooperation that led to a seamless but thorough screening exercise.

The progress made today by completing this exercise reveals the true spirit and character of our party premised on a bold insistence on fairness, accountability, and transparency.

On my own part, having passed the screening tests, I want to state my consistent readiness to take the will of the party as the ultimate, regarding its laws and principles as the supreme guide for the execution of our affairs and assignments.

I urge all the members of our party whose indefatigable commitment, loyalty, and cooperation has led to the success we experienced in recent times, to remain focused and committed to our general ambition as a party, and in the same vein pursuant of our personal political dreams in light of our progressive philosophy.

As we prepare for the primaries and the election itself, it is time we bind together and close ranks, remembering that the greatest goal is the progress of Edo State, the moving forward of our great homeland, and the betterment of life for all of its people.

Reacting to a statement credited to Chief Odigie Oyegun that APC will suffer dire consequences of disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki, Director of Communication and Media for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, Mr. John Mayaki said; Chief Oyegun is a bit too eager to award his undertaker title to someone else after his disastrous reign as the National Chairman of the APC nearly took the party under but for the timely emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“His support for Obaseki is neither altruistic, nor in the best interest of the party. The Screening Committee has offered a detailed explanation of its processes and methods, and anyone who truly loves the APC would actually commend them for their act of bravery and fairness.

“If Chief Oyegun is arguing for a return to old ways where empowered party committees are not allowed to carry out their duties, then he is merely reminding everyone why he was rightly shown the door.”

“Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not anyone’s stooge, neither is he fighting another mans battle. Chief Oyegun must show decorum as an elder and caution himself against reckless comments and embarrassing outbursts.”

