EDO 2020: Ike Oligbo congratulates Gov. Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tony Nwankwo

…Wishes transparent, peaceful primary in Anambra 2021

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and Anambra 2021 gubernatorial hopeful, Hon. Amb Vincent Ike Oligbo has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for winning the governorship PDP primary held on June 25, 2020.

Oligbo said Obaseki who left APC for PDP on June 20, 2020, took a wise decision because APC was a mischievous and confused sinking party that must be voted out at all levels. “I’m happy that Edo State is now reunited with her original political family”, he said.

The Anambra PDP stalwart charged Edo people to come out en-masse on September 19, 2020, in the State, to vote Obasaki for second tenure, as a sign of rejection of APC and godfatherism in Nigerian politics. “Edo must be free from political shenanigans”.

READ ALSO:

On Anambra 2021, Oligbo said that for a united front in Anambra State, there was need for transparent and peaceful primary in the state to strengthen the unity in the party. In his words: “With a united front in our great party, APGA will become history in Anambra State in November 2021”.

Oligbo, the gubernatorial hopeful said he was in the race for Anambra 2021 governorship election to win the election and serve Ndi Anambra diligently. He said he was not just another stereotype politician, but as a security expert, he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on any promises he makes. “I am a politician that walk my talk”, he stressed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: