Edo 2020: I am still in race, says Odubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

FORMER Deputy Governor of Edo State and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Pius Odubu, ahead of tomorrow’s primary election said he is still in the race contrary to reports that he has stepped down from the contest.

Odubu in a statement he personally signed said “My attention has been drawn to the above titled fake news currently under circulation that, I, Dr. Pius Odubu has stepped down for another aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dr. Odubu said, “While I am very much aware there is a brotherly understanding among the aspirants under the APC to work in unity and produce one of us that will challenge the opposition candidate in the forthcoming general election, but I have not stepped down for anybody.”

The former Deputy Governor however stated “For the avoidance of doubt, if for any reason such important decision is to be taken by me, as an experienced politician I will not make such an announcement to my supporters and party faithful through the social media. The said concocted story of my stepping down is untrue, fake, misrepresenting, and should be disregarded.

“I am also by this notice informing my teaming supporters and all party members to remain calm and prepare for the APC primary on the 22nd of June, 2020 as I will officially be meeting with all my campaign leaders and coordinators very soon to brief them, evaluate all recent developments and strategize ahead of the party’s primary coming up on Monday.”

