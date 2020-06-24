Vanguard Logo

EDO 2020: Governors Bala Mohammed, Makinde lead PDP primary committee

Secondus, Makarfi, Mark, Nwodo in Primary appeal panel

By Clifford Ndujihe

TO ensure a fair and credible governorship primary in Edo on Thursday, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has set up a five-man committee led by Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He will be assisted by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Matawalle Maradaun of Zamfara, Senator Lilian Uche Ekwunife and Hon. Solomon Bulus Maren, who will serve as secretary.

The party also raised a 25-man appeal committee led by National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Members of the appeal panel include: former Senate President, Senator David Mark, Senator Ahmd Makarfi, Hajia Inna Maryam Ciroma, Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo, Senator Liyel Imoke, Professor Wale Oladipo, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Kola Ologbondiyan, Austin Akobundu, Emmanuel Ogidi and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri (secretary)

In a statement, National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col Austin Akobundu, retd, said that ”the Electoral Committee is mandated to conduct the primary election that will elect our party’s flag-bearer in Edo State, for the September 19, 2020 governorship election while the Electoral Appeal Panel will consider appeals arising from the governorship primary election.”

