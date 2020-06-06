Breaking News
EDO 2020: Fintiri chairs ward congresses committee

Governor Fintiri

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The National Working Committee, NWC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed Adamawa state governor, Adamu Fintiri to serve as chairman of ward congresses committee, for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

The mandate of the Committee, according to a statement issued by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) is to elect three Ad-Hoc Ward Delegates in the 192 Wards of Edo State, for the gubernatorial election.

Other members of the committee are Senator Duoye Diri (Bayelsa state governor), Senator Samuel Anyanwu (secretary), Mobolaji Lamuye and Rt. Hon. Chukwuka Onyema.

The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, June 09, 2020 across the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

