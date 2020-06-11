Edo 2020: Farmers endorse Obaseki’s re-election bid

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election bid, citing the governor’s laudable agriprenuer programme and other farmer-friendly policies, which have transformed the state’s agricultural sector.

Chairman, Edo State Chapter of AFAN, Chief Emmanuel Ighodefeyi Odigie, who addressed journalists in Benin, said the executives of the association and other Commodity Heads reached the agreement to endorse the governor for transforming the agricultural sector and creating enabling environment for farmers to thrive in the past three and half years.

He said, “We don’t believe in giving money; we believe in partnership, which the governor also believes in. His Excellency has given our children a good future. We can see infrastructure and good edifices everywhere. The new civil service building, judiciary building, the ongoing Ossiomo electricity power project and other numerous projects being executed are worth celebrating”

Odigie added, “On behalf of all the commodity group heads, we want to say that we are 100 percent in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.”

The Edo State Publicity Director, AFAN, Mrs. Imasogie Oluwatoyin, said they are gathered in solidarity of the governor, especially for his role in transforming the agricultural sector, adding that the governor has empowered genuine farmers in the state.

She added, “We are aware of how the governor has empowered the Libya returnees by involving them in agricultural production. We all are here to support the governor’s second term bid.

Other Commodity Heads present at the meeting include, President of Rice Farmers, Mrs. Odion Ugiagbe; Acting Chairman, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NNFAN), Mr. Jones Osagiobare and representative of Edo State Chapter of Oil Palm Growers Association, Dr. Peter Osagiede, among others.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: