Edo 2020: Benin residents confident Ize-Iyamu’ll good governance

Residents of Benin City, the Edo State capital, have expressed confidence that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will deliver on his promise to run an effective and transparent government if he is elected at the polls in September.

They said this in reaction to his emergence as the APC candidate after the party’s successful primaries on Monday.

Some of the residents cited Ize-Iyamu’s political antecedents and other interventions in the state as impactful and indicative of his ability and genuineness to deliver dividends of democracy to the people and transform the economy of the state.

Friday Osaro, one of the residents described Ize-Iyamu’s emergence as an APC candidate as the beginning of a new chapter for the state in the areas of good governance, especially at the grassroots, adding that the state will surely witness an unprecedented execution of laudable projects.

“The emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was a divine intervention for Edo people. I believe the man will perform excellently and deliver dividends of democracy to our people.”

“The support he enjoys across the state gives credence to the fact that he is a good politician who has something to offer the state. Ize-Iyamu’s structure cuts across the board, wards, and I am optimistic that his work when he becomes governor of the state will reach the nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

Also reacting, Joseph Monday praised Ize-Iyamu as a man of the people loved by the majority. According to him, his victory at the polls, judging from his widespread popularity, is an assured outcome.

“Ize-Iyamu is our man. We all love him and we are ready to cast our votes for him. He stands a better chance of winning the governorship election because his structure cuts across the whole state. He is a grassroots politician that has impacted many people in the grassroots,” he said.

