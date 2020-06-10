Vanguard Logo

Edo 2020: APC screening committee fails to screen Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki

The Screening Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to screen candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, failed to screen the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the governor had arrived at the National Secretariat of the party early for screening but the committee was not ready.

According to him, “The governor arrived early but the screening committee was not ready. He was given the options to either wait for one hour or if he had an appointment to keep, he could go and call them to know if they were ready.

“The governor, who had a Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting, went for the meeting and called when he was done, but the members of the screening committee did not pick their phones.”

Vanguard gathered that the screening process is expected to last for two days; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 and 11 June 2020.

