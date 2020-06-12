Vanguard Logo

[Updated] Edo 2020: APC screening committee disqualifies Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki

By Rasheed Sobowale

The All Progressive Congress (APC) screening committee has disqualified the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and two others from participating in the Edo governorship election.

Obaseki according to the screening committee was unfit to qualify on the grounds that his High School Certificate (HSC) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates are defective.

While announcing the result of its screening, the chairman of the committee, Professor Jonathan Ayuba said; “We screen six aspirants that came. Three were deemed eligible to participate while three were deemed ineligible to participate.”

Ayuba said this as he showed a flash drive he referred to as a recording of the screening session and also stated there are documents to support “all our findings”.

The committee chairman was implored by the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to reveal the committee’s findings instead of making it discreet.

Unveiling the names of the aspirants unfit to contest for the Edo Governorship Election, Ayuba listed; Hon. Osari Obazee, and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Elucidating the reasons why Obaseki was disqualified, the committee chairman said; “His Excellency Godwin Obaseki nomination form contains the higher school certificate from the institute of continued education in Benin City.

Ayuba said the certificate was never submitted in the course of the screening and that Obaseki had admitted he has never collected it.

He also stated that Obaseki’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate was awarded to Obasek Godwin while the aspirant’s name is Obaseki Godwin.

Ayuba said the reason for the use of this against the governor was that he has never made any move whatsoever to have the anomaly corrected; thus the need to question its authenticity.

Speaking after the screening committee briefing, Oshiomhole said the screening committee report is subject to the appeal committee, “and the appeal committee will give opportunity to all those who have participated” to approach if they have reasons to counter the judgement of the screening committee.

